William Dachs named Gautrain’s new CEO

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Public Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has announced the appointment of William Dachs as the new CEO of the Gautrain Management Agency.

On Thursday, Mamabolo said he was confident that Dachs would maintain the agency’s transformation and vision for improved mobility in the province.

Dachs takes over from Jack Van Der Merwe who will be retiring at the end of February.

Mamabolo said the new CEO would coordinate all planning and integration efforts around public transport operations in the province.