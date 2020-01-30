UKZN student leaders deny involvement after building, vehicles set alight
A UKZN building, a university vehicle and another belonging to a student were set alight during yesterday’s protest.
DURBAN - Students leaders at the University of KwaZulu-Natal have denied they were responsible for the torching of vehicles on campus. A building was also targeted.
The incident occurred during a protest on Wednesday morning.
The SRC’s Mphathi Majola has condemned the arson attacks.
“In a struggle, you have people - as I have said - who will seize the opportunity to commit crimes. As the student leadership, we have made our position clear. We condemn any act of criminality.”
The institution has been gripped by violent protests since Monday, with students demanding to be registered without paying their historical debt.
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande announced that all NSFAS-qualifying students be allowed to register without paying any upfront fees, but the university wants a portion of the debt to be settled.
