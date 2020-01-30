Siyashadisa! SA celebs dazzle in white at Somizi & Mohale's wedding
Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung had their white wedding at a secret location on Thursday and the list of guests naturally included the country's top famous faces.
JOHANNESBURG - All white outfits - check. Red bottom shoes - check. Secret location - check. South Africa's most famous gay couple tied the knot today and celebs showed off their stunning outfits on social media.
The pair had their traditional wedding in December 2019.
On Wednesday, they had a combined bachelor's pyjama party with a twist.
Guests at the white wedding were told to wear all white with red bottom shoes. Mobile phones were confiscated so that nobody would let slip the venue or upload pics before official ones went up.
See some of the best looks below.
Off to the wedding of the year draped in @quiteria_atelier1— Tessa Twala (@tessa_twala) January 30, 2020
Makeup: @dreythemakeupartist
Video: @lord_quiteria #somhalewhitewedding pic.twitter.com/VcBIs51sSS
My mentor no wakwakhe ....We’re represented 🙌🏾👌🏾🙏#Somhalewhitewedding pic.twitter.com/BstymBgNaP— Mthu (@IamMthuGomo) January 30, 2020
I’ve been on this incredible journey with my friends @somizi @mohale_motaung ... today we fit the last piece of the puzzle... #SomhaleUnion ends with #SomhaleWhiteWedding... all will be seen exclusively on @showmaxonline from 24 February ❤ pic.twitter.com/QWqjN0JF1A— TT MBHA CM(SA) MP(RE) (@ttmbha) January 30, 2020
Mom and Dad ♥️ #SomhaleUnion you’ll see the full story exclusively on @ShowmaxOnline from the 24th Feb pic.twitter.com/wNDdNxRDk4— Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) January 30, 2020
Wrapped in LOVE to celebrate LOVE #Somhalewhitewedding #AyandaThabethe— AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) January 30, 2020
Dressed by : @Cinnelstore
❤️ pic.twitter.com/OJ3UamcnLV
Off to @somizi— Kwamkhizze Official (@kKhiize) January 30, 2020
wedding #KwaMamMkhize #Somhalewhitewedding pic.twitter.com/ZDPlU5bSrU
Getting ready for my darling friend’s white wedding @somizi with @mohale_motaung...— Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) January 30, 2020
Guests are requested to preferably wear “red bottoms” - we will do accordingly! 👠👠#somhalewhitewedding pic.twitter.com/658ckTEMlk
It’s a wedding day ❤️— Lerato Sengadi (@Leratolicious) January 30, 2020
•
•
•
👗: @brideandcosa
💇🏾♀️: @candiandcosalon
💄: @nikkipitso #SomHaleWhiteWedding pic.twitter.com/NdNL0pghyt
