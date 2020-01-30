Siyashadisa! SA celebs dazzle in white at Somizi & Mohale's wedding

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung had their white wedding at a secret location on Thursday and the list of guests naturally included the country's top famous faces.

JOHANNESBURG - All white outfits - check. Red bottom shoes - check. Secret location - check. South Africa's most famous gay couple tied the knot today and celebs showed off their stunning outfits on social media.

The pair had their traditional wedding in December 2019.

On Wednesday, they had a combined bachelor's pyjama party with a twist.

View this post on Instagram Love A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Jan 29, 2020 at 11:34am PST

Guests at the white wedding were told to wear all white with red bottom shoes. Mobile phones were confiscated so that nobody would let slip the venue or upload pics before official ones went up.

See some of the best looks below.

Off to the wedding of the year draped in @quiteria_atelier1



Makeup: @dreythemakeupartist

Video: @lord_quiteria #somhalewhitewedding pic.twitter.com/VcBIs51sSS — Tessa Twala (@tessa_twala) January 30, 2020

I’ve been on this incredible journey with my friends @somizi @mohale_motaung ... today we fit the last piece of the puzzle... #SomhaleUnion ends with #SomhaleWhiteWedding... all will be seen exclusively on @showmaxonline from 24 February ❤ pic.twitter.com/QWqjN0JF1A — TT MBHA CM(SA) MP(RE) (@ttmbha) January 30, 2020

Mom and Dad ♥️ #SomhaleUnion you’ll see the full story exclusively on @ShowmaxOnline from the 24th Feb pic.twitter.com/wNDdNxRDk4 — Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) January 30, 2020