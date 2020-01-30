View all in Latest
Siyashadisa! SA celebs dazzle in white at Somizi & Mohale's wedding

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung had their white wedding at a secret location on Thursday and the list of guests naturally included the country's top famous faces.

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung. Picture: Mohale Motaung/Instagram.
Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung. Picture: Mohale Motaung/Instagram.
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - All white outfits - check. Red bottom shoes - check. Secret location - check. South Africa's most famous gay couple tied the knot today and celebs showed off their stunning outfits on social media.

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung had their white wedding at a secret location on Thursday and the list of guests naturally included the country's top famous faces.

The pair had their traditional wedding in December 2019.

View this post on Instagram

#somwedding #somhaletraditionalwedding

A post shared by Sfiso Twala (@sifisotwala) on

On Wednesday, they had a combined bachelor's pyjama party with a twist.

View this post on Instagram

Love

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Guests at the white wedding were told to wear all white with red bottom shoes. Mobile phones were confiscated so that nobody would let slip the venue or upload pics before official ones went up.

See some of the best looks below.

View this post on Instagram

Mrs Jones 💎 #somhalewhitewedding

A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on

