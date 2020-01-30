SAUS calls for extension of universities’ registration deadlines
Student protests flared up across the country this week with calls for a national shutdown at public universities.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Union of Students (SAUS) has called for the registration deadline at universities to be scrapped if poor students with historical debt are deprived of their right to education.
Student protests flared up across the country this week with calls for a national shutdown at public universities. At the heart of the protests were issues of accommodation and historical debt.
The SAUS said while the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) students had been catered for, the right to learn for the so-called missing middle students was compromised, especially during the registration period.
The union’s spokesperson Thabo Shingange said: “Several students are losing their placements at institutions as it is happening at the University of Johannesburg merely because they have failed to pay registration fees by a particular date. If students are going to lose their placements, they should stop the registration process until the correct infrastructure is in place that no poor students and students from vulnerable backgrounds are disenfranchised in the process.”
Several campuses around the country were hit by protests, including the universities of the North West and KwaZulu-Natal.
WATCH: Second case of arson reported at UKZN
More in Local
-
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding for Thursday night
-
Gauteng Traffic Dept vows to clamp down on irresponsible motorists
-
Community threatens to act if Precious Ramabulana's killer released from prison
-
SAA to cancel low-demand flights
-
Police hunting mastermind behind Wanter Dlamini's rape, murder
-
Calls grow for SA govt to evacuate citizens from coronavirus epicentre, Wuhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.