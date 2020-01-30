Salga 'happy' with Maile’s decision to rescind DA councillors' suspensions

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
Go

Salga 'happy' with Maile’s decision to rescind DA councillors' suspensions

Salga is hoping now that the suspensions have been rescinded, councils will be allowed to deal with the matter without interference.

Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile. Picture: @GDCoGTA/Twitter
Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile. Picture: @GDCoGTA/Twitter
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) on Wednesday said it disagreed with Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile’s decision to suspend two Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors.

Salga is hoping now that the suspensions have been rescinded, councils will be allowed to deal with the matter without interference.

Maile suspended Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe and former Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama earlier this month, accusing them of being constitutional delinquents and abusing their offices.

But on Monday, he backtracked, saying he was considering legal advice.

Salga said it was concerning that Maile took a drastic decision to suspend two DA councillors.

The organisation said it was happy the MEC had reversed that decision and referred the matter back to council as required by law.

Salga said it hoped due processes would be applied and further decisions taken should be informed by the metros.

It’s called on relevant MECs across provinces to engage with the organisation on all matters impacting local government to avoid a repeat of the recent events.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA