Salga 'happy' with Maile’s decision to rescind DA councillors' suspensions

Salga is hoping now that the suspensions have been rescinded, councils will be allowed to deal with the matter without interference.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) on Wednesday said it disagreed with Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile’s decision to suspend two Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors.

Salga is hoping now that the suspensions have been rescinded, councils will be allowed to deal with the matter without interference.

Maile suspended Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe and former Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama earlier this month, accusing them of being constitutional delinquents and abusing their offices.

But on Monday, he backtracked, saying he was considering legal advice.

Salga said it was concerning that Maile took a drastic decision to suspend two DA councillors.

The organisation said it was happy the MEC had reversed that decision and referred the matter back to council as required by law.

Salga said it hoped due processes would be applied and further decisions taken should be informed by the metros.

It’s called on relevant MECs across provinces to engage with the organisation on all matters impacting local government to avoid a repeat of the recent events.