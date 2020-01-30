SAA to cancel low-demand flights

The carrier said that it had come to this decision after scrutinising its current forward bookings for the month of February as it tried ensure that it was running efficient flights.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways said that it would cancel and consolidate some of its scheduled flights where there was low demand.

The carrier said that it had come to this decision after scrutinising its current forward bookings for the month of February as it tried ensure that it was running efficient flights.

The move comes two days after it received a R3.5 billion bailout from the Development bank of Southern Africa.

More to follow.