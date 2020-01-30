View all in Latest
Reverend Frank Chikane: I don’t believe Neil Aggett took his own life

Chikane told an inquiry looking into Aggett’s death about the torture and starvation he experienced while detained at the then John Vorster Square police station during apartheid.

A YouTube screengrab of Reverend Frank Chikane testifying at the Neil Aggett inquest at the Johannesburg High Court on 30 January 2020.
A YouTube screengrab of Reverend Frank Chikane testifying at the Neil Aggett inquest at the Johannesburg High Court on 30 January 2020.
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Anti-apartheid activist Reverend Frank Chikane on Thursday said he didn’t believe Dr Neil Aggett killed himself.

Chikane told an inquiry looking into Aggett’s death about the torture and starvation he experienced while detained at the then John Vorster Square police station during apartheid.

Reverend Chikane recalls apartheid security threats

The reverend said the last time he saw Aggett, a trade unionist and anti-apartheid activist, he was accompanied by security police and looked severely beaten and struggled to walk.

GALLERY: Inside the police cell where Neil Aggett allegedly took his life

Chikane said apartheid security police often bragged about how they would kill them if they didn’t give them the information they wanted.

“The story was always either you hung yourself or slept in the bath shower, but we never believed these stories,” Chikane said.

He recalled the last time he saw Aggett.

“He was struggling to walk and was walking slowly, almost like a patient who was being assisted to get to the cell. He looked very weak, in my view, and distressed,” he said.

Chikane said the apartheid security police were capable of doing anything to break them.

WATCH: Reverend Frank Chikane testifies at Neil Aggett inquest

More in Local

