Reverend Frank Chikane: I don’t believe Neil Aggett took his own life
Chikane told an inquiry looking into Aggett’s death about the torture and starvation he experienced while detained at the then John Vorster Square police station during apartheid.
JOHANNESBURG – Anti-apartheid activist Reverend Frank Chikane on Thursday said he didn’t believe Dr Neil Aggett killed himself.
Chikane told an inquiry looking into Aggett’s death about the torture and starvation he experienced while detained at the then John Vorster Square police station during apartheid.
• Reverend Chikane recalls apartheid security threats
The reverend said the last time he saw Aggett, a trade unionist and anti-apartheid activist, he was accompanied by security police and looked severely beaten and struggled to walk.
GALLERY: Inside the police cell where Neil Aggett allegedly took his life
Chikane said apartheid security police often bragged about how they would kill them if they didn’t give them the information they wanted.
“The story was always either you hung yourself or slept in the bath shower, but we never believed these stories,” Chikane said.
He recalled the last time he saw Aggett.
“He was struggling to walk and was walking slowly, almost like a patient who was being assisted to get to the cell. He looked very weak, in my view, and distressed,” he said.
Chikane said the apartheid security police were capable of doing anything to break them.
WATCH: Reverend Frank Chikane testifies at Neil Aggett inquest
More in Local
-
Ugu Municipality defends firing 42 striking workers
-
IMF says South Africa's economic growth weakened by bailouts
-
Eskom warns more load shedding likely
-
Asian nationals arrested for alleged human trafficking to face more charges
-
Siyashadisa! SA celebs dazzle in white at Somizi & Mohale's wedding
-
Mother of toddler allegedly raped by Aubrey Manaka 'hopeful' of justice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.