Reverend Frank Chikane: I don’t believe Neil Aggett took his own life

JOHANNESBURG – Anti-apartheid activist Reverend Frank Chikane on Thursday said he didn’t believe Dr Neil Aggett killed himself.

Chikane told an inquiry looking into Aggett’s death about the torture and starvation he experienced while detained at the then John Vorster Square police station during apartheid.

The reverend said the last time he saw Aggett, a trade unionist and anti-apartheid activist, he was accompanied by security police and looked severely beaten and struggled to walk.

Chikane said apartheid security police often bragged about how they would kill them if they didn’t give them the information they wanted.

“The story was always either you hung yourself or slept in the bath shower, but we never believed these stories,” Chikane said.

He recalled the last time he saw Aggett.

“He was struggling to walk and was walking slowly, almost like a patient who was being assisted to get to the cell. He looked very weak, in my view, and distressed,” he said.

Chikane said the apartheid security police were capable of doing anything to break them.

