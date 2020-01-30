'Retired' Lorenzo returns to Yamaha MotoGP team as test rider
Starting from the MotoGP shakedown test in Sepang at the start of February, Lorenzo will ride the YZR-M1.
PARIS - Just over two months after retiring from MotoGP, former world champion is back in the sport after Yamaha announced on Thursday that he would be their number one test driver in 2020.
The Spaniard spent nine years with the team, winning three world championships, before leaving for Ducati in 2016.
He spent a frustrating 2019 season with Honda before announcing his retirement at the end of the season.
"When we knew that Jorge would stop his active racing career, we immediately started to consider making a proposal for him to join us," Lin Jarvis, the managing director of Yamaha Motor Racing, said in a statement.
"The statistics of his achievements with us in those nine years together speak for themselves.
"We have come to know Jorge as a very precise and motivated rider, with flawless consistency and good technical insight: all the qualities you need in a test rider at this high level."
Starting from the MotoGP shakedown test in Sepang at the start of February, Lorenzo will ride the YZR-M1.
Yamaha said they were not planning any wild card rides for Lorenzo in 2020 but they were open to the possibility, should he decide to race again.
"I was always planning on staying involved in MotoGP and returning to the paddock, and I think this is a suitable role for me," said Lorenzo.
"I know the team and the M1 well. The Yamaha really suited my riding style, and it will be very interesting to 'meet up with my old bike again'."
On Wednesday, Yamaha announced that French rider Fabio Quartararo would join the team in 2021, replacing seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi.
More in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Kobe Bryant: Mourning his death, remembering his rape
-
Djokovic powers past Federer into Australian Open final
-
Federer fined $3,000 for swearing at Australian Open
-
Luus takes 6 as Proteas Women secure series whitewash
-
Athletics SA and SABC sign broadcast agreement
-
Klopp doesn't care about records as Liverpool close in on title
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.