Precious Ramabulana's alleged killer charged with minor's rape
Aubrey Manaka made his second court appearance at the Morebeng Magistrates Court in Molemole for raping and stabbing Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana 53 times.
MOLEMOLE - Rape accused Aubrey Manaka has officially been charged with a second rape, this time for the rape of a minor.
Manaka made his second court appearance at the Morebeng Magistrates Court in Molemole for raping and stabbing Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana 52 times.
On Thursday morning, in an exclusive interview, Eyewitness News revealed how two other families accused Manaka of raping their children.
The entrance to the Morebeng Magistrates Court is packed with students from the Capricorn TVET College demonstrating outside, calling for Manaka’s head.
Entry to the courtroom was limited with officials allowing only the student representatives and the media inside.
The state kicked off proceedings by informing the court that an additional rape charge of a five-year-old was added to Manaka’s charges.
EWNspoke to the mother before the case. She said before Ramabulana’s case, police did not contact them for over five years.
The case has been postponed to next week.
WATCH: 'If Precious wasn't killed, would you have come back for our case?' - Family of five-year-old
