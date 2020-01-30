Police hunting mastermind behind Wanter Dlamini's rape, murder
South Africans were reacting with horror to the killing of Wanter Dlamini, lamenting what many have said was the evil intent behind her murder.
JOHANNESBURG - The arrest of two Mpumalanga sisters facing a murder charge for allegedly killing their mother has once again brought into sharp focus concerns around domestic violence in the country.
It's alleged that the pair orchestrated their mother’s murder in a bid to get their hands on an insurance payout.
Authorities said that the women staged the killing to look like an accident in order to receive R80,000 in benefits.
The 62-year-old was kidnapped, raped and strangled in Barberton three weeks ago. Authorities said that investigations revealed that the two sisters' boyfriends allegedly sexually assaulted her while her daughters held her down.
The police's Leonard Hlathi: "We are looking for the boyfriend as well as a female who is thought to be the mastermind behind this whole thing. She's the planner, the one who actually knows the dos and don'ts of committing this insurance fraud."
One of the sisters has already appeared in court while the other will appear soon.
