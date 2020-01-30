Offset questioned after gun incident at shopping centre
According to the insider, the person with the weapon allegedly fled the scene and Offset and members of his entourage were initially detained by The Grove's security station.
LONDON - Offset has been detained by police following a report of a person with a gun at a shopping centre, but no arrests have been made.
The Migos rapper and three others have reportedly been taken to a nearby police station for questioning but have not officially been arrested after officers recovered two guns following a complaint.
Sources told TMZ a call came in shortly before 8 pm on Wednesday of a person with a firearm inside the parking structure at The Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles.
It has not been made clear if Offset or anyone he was with actually had a weapon.
This isn't the first time the 28-year-old star has crossed paths with police in recent months.
In November, he was stopped for speeding, just a week after picking up his new Ferrari, which was a gift to himself to celebrate the Grammy nomination he and wife Cardi B received for Best Rap Performance for their collaboration Clout.
He was spotted being pulled over by sheriff's deputies in West Hollywood for going over the 35mph speed limit.
According to reports at the time, Offset was co-operative and let off with a warning after getting out of the vehicle and having a chat with the cop.
The source explained the _MotorSport _hitmaker wasn't going much faster than the speed limit in his Ferrari Superfast.
Offset showed off his new car on Instagram a few days before the incident.
In a video he said: "Grammy nominations...I nominate myself with the 'rari."
And he shared a photo of himself sitting on the vehicle and wrote: "MY JUDGE WOULD HAVE NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD BECOME THE MAN I AM!!! Long story short nobody knows your destiny but you!!! (sic)"
