Mpumalanga sisters arrested for 'planning' their mother’s rape, murder

Wanter Dlamini (62) was kidnapped, raped and strangled in Barberton three weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Mpumalanga sisters are facing murder charges for allegedly killing their mother in a bid to get their hands on an insurance payout.

It's alleged that the woman’s two daughters planned her murder, staging it to look like an accident in order to receive an R80,000 insurance payout.

A 30-year-old woman has already been charged in the Barberton Magistrates Court while her sister will face the same charge later on Thursday morning.

Police say investigations have revealed that the two sisters' boyfriends allegedly raped Dlamini while her daughters held her down.

The police’s Leonard Hlathi said: “The girls held their mother down and dragged her to be raped. I’ve been in the police for 30 years, I have never heard of a horrific incident like this.”

Dlamini's body was found wrapped in a blanket in a field near one of the sister's houses on 6 January.

It's understood there was insurance policy taken out for Dlamini in November last year and her unnatural death would mean a double payout of the R40,000 cover.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has strongly condemned the murder and welcomed the arrests thus far.

"It is very shameful to witness the murders of people who are allegedly killed or kidnapped by their own family members that are driven by greed and the love of money. There is indeed a degeneration of morals in our society and we call on faith-based organisations as well as community-based organisations to work with the police in bringing such acts to an end."

Police have urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the male suspects to contact the nearest police station.