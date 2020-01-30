View all in Latest
MPs extend deadline for public comment on land expropriation legislation

Members of the public will now have until the end of February to submit written comments.

The last public hearing on the possible amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution with regards to land expropriation without compensation took place in Goodwood, Cape Town. Picture: @FloydShivambu/Twitter
The last public hearing on the possible amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution with regards to land expropriation without compensation took place in Goodwood, Cape Town. Picture: @FloydShivambu/Twitter
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has granted the public an extension to lodge their submissions on legislation around land expropriation without compensation.

The ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution met for the first time on Thursday to discuss provincial public hearings.

The hearings start in February.

Land expropriation without compensation was back on Parliament’s agenda today after a lengthy break.

Members of Parliament (MPs) met for about two hours to discuss the process and also agreed to extend the time for submissions.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga: "You, honourable members, are the people who have the deciding powers, so if after this deliberation you are of the view that we should extend the period, then you are the competent authority to extend the period."

Opposition MPs like the ACDP's Steve Swarts agreed to the extension, but he said that two weeks would not be sufficient.

"The ACDP also in the last meeting expressed our concerns about submissions over the festive period and so we fully support the concept of extension for submissions to be filed."

Members of the public will now have until the end of February to submit written comments.

