Mother of toddler allegedly raped by Aubrey Manaka 'hopeful' of justice
Manaka was also the man accused of raping and stabbing Capricorn TVET College student Precious Ramabulana 52 times last year.
MOREBENG - A Limpopo mother has expressed her relief after Aubrey Manaka finally had his day in court for the rape of her daughter five years after the attack.
He appeared in the Morebeng Magistrates Court on Thursday where an additional charge was added for the rape of the five-year-old girl. The little girl’s mother sat quietly in the courtroom waiting to see the face of the man who allegedly violated her daughter.
WATCH: 'If Precious wasn't killed, would you have come back for our case?' - Family of five-year-old
When Manaka entered the dock, she shook her head. She said she did not expect her daughter’s case to be put on the court roll so many years later.
“I’m overjoyed and don’t believe this is really happening. I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” she said.
The mother said she knew that there was a lengthy court process ahead, but she was hopeful that justice would be served.
The matter was postponed to next week.
Students from Capricorn TVET college waited anxiously to catch a glimpse of #AubreyManaka who is accused of brutally murdering #preciousramabulana. Another rape charge has been added and he will reappear on the 4th of February.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 30, 2020
Video: @ietskaylo. pic.twitter.com/c7vjytx5Wg
