Mother of toddler allegedly raped by Aubrey Manaka 'hopeful' of justice

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
Go

Mother of toddler allegedly raped by Aubrey Manaka 'hopeful' of justice

Manaka was also the man accused of raping and stabbing Capricorn TVET College student Precious Ramabulana 52 times last year.

Aubrey Manaka, the man accused of Capricorn TVET college student Precious Ramabulana's rape and murder and a minor's rape, in the Morebeng Magistrates Court in Molemole on 30 January 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
Aubrey Manaka, the man accused of Capricorn TVET college student Precious Ramabulana's rape and murder and a minor's rape, in the Morebeng Magistrates Court in Molemole on 30 January 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
10 hours ago

MOREBENG - A Limpopo mother has expressed her relief after Aubrey Manaka finally had his day in court for the rape of her daughter five years after the attack.

Manaka was also the man accused of raping and stabbing Capricorn TVET College student Precious Ramabulana 52 times last year.

He appeared in the Morebeng Magistrates Court on Thursday where an additional charge was added for the rape of the five-year-old girl. The little girl’s mother sat quietly in the courtroom waiting to see the face of the man who allegedly violated her daughter.

WATCH: 'If Precious wasn't killed, would you have come back for our case?' - Family of five-year-old

When Manaka entered the dock, she shook her head. She said she did not expect her daughter’s case to be put on the court roll so many years later.

“I’m overjoyed and don’t believe this is really happening. I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” she said.

The mother said she knew that there was a lengthy court process ahead, but she was hopeful that justice would be served.

The matter was postponed to next week.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA