Maties temporarily bans booze in dormitories

The institution has temporarily banned booze in dormitories.

FILE: Stellenbosch University. Picture: @stellenboschuniversity/Facebook.com.
FILE: Stellenbosch University. Picture: @stellenboschuniversity/Facebook.com.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University students who stay in residences will have to drink their alcoholic beverages elsewhere after the institution temporarily banned booze in dormitories.

The ban came into effect at the start of this month in a bid to clamp down on alcohol abuse.

In a statement to students, senior director for student affairs doctor Choice Makhetha alluded to two tragedies that took place in the past year involving Stellenbosch University students.

In one of the incidents, a first-year student who lived in a residence, died in hospital after he presumably aspirated.

Makhetha said while the specific circumstances that contributed to his death were not clear, there’d been speculation that he had consumed a lot of alcohol and that a drinking game - a ritual or residence tradition - was involved.

The second incident involves the scourge of gender-based violence.

Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said if alcohol was found in student accommodation, it would be confiscated and destroyed.

“In this period of review, we urge our students to engage our division of student affairs on this topic and the ways we’ll combat these difficulties to make our environments safer.”

