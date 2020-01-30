Luus takes 6 as Proteas Women secure series whitewash

Sune Luus would add 5 more wickets to her tally to walk away with figures of 6/45 in 10 overs as the 24-year-old all-rounder ripped through New Zealand’s middle order.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas Women claimed another resounding victory on their tour of New Zealand, winning the third ODI by 6 wickets on Thursday and claiming a 3-0 series whitewash.

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first in Hamilton.

The visitors made the most of that decision and dismissed New Zealand for just 149.

New Zealand never got going with the bat and were 14/2 inside the opening 7 overs, both openers, Lauren Down and Maddy Green back in the hut for seven and five respectively.

Suzie Bates looked to steady the ship for her side with 51 from 57 balls before she was dismissed by Sune Luus.

Luus would add five more wickets to her tally to walk away with figures of 6/45 in 10 overs as the 24-year-old all-rounder ripped through New Zealand’s middle order.

Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt got South Africa’s chase off to a steady start and put on 40 runs for the first wicket.

All of the batters got starts with Mignon du Preez top-scoring with 35 not out.

Their efforts were more than enough though as South Africa secured a comfortable victory.

Attention will now turn to the five-match T20 series starting on Sunday as the teams gear up for the T20 World Cup in February.