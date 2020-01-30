LSSA: Spat between WC judges Goliath, Hlophe not good for judiciary
Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath has laid a formal complaint with the Judicial Service Commission, claiming her boss Judge President John Hlophe victimised her.
CAPE TOWN - The Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) said that the feud between the Western Cape’s top judges negatively affects the judiciary as a whole.
Hlophe’s wife judge Gyaat Salie-Hlophe has hit back at Goliath, saying that she wanted to succeed him.
Law Society President Nomvuzo Notyesi said that judges Hlophe and Goliath’s public spat needed to come to an end.
He said that the fight did not bode well for the judiciary, not only in the Western Cape but also for the rest of the country.
In an unprecedented move, Goliath went public with her allegations against Hlophe contained in a complaint to the Judicial Service Commission.
She claimed that Hlophe tried to influence the appointment of judges in a 2015 case involving former President Jacob Zuma.
It was one of several accusations against Hlophe in the formal complaint.
In her 15-page submission, Goliath accused Hlophe of verbally abusing her over the space of a year.
She also claimed that Salie-Hlophe was involved in the administration and management of the division run by her husband.
Salie-Hlophe has hit back, saying that the claim was completely fabricated.
The Judicial Service Commission was investigating the matter.
