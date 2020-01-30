Klopp doesn't care about records as Liverpool close in on title
Klopp's side have turned the title race into a procession and they moved 19 points clear at the top with their 23rd victory from 24 league games this season.
LONDON - Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool are not motivated by making history after the runaway leaders took another step towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win at West Ham on Wednesday.
Klopp's side have turned the title race into a procession and they moved 19 points clear at the top with their 23rd victory from 24 league games this season.
Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with a first-half penalty at the London Stadium and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wrapped up Liverpool's 15th successive league win after the interval.
Second-placed Manchester City are now so far behind Liverpool that the question is not if but when the Reds clinch their first English league title since 1990.
The Reds have won 31 of their past 32 league fixtures, only dropping points in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in October.
With 14 games left, Liverpool's incredible run has given historic overtones to their impending title coronation.
But Klopp is only concerned about getting Liverpool over the finish line, with any landmarks set on the way merely the icing on the cake.
"In a season you have to dig in, you don't breathe pretty much, then after 38 games you come out of the water and see how you did," Klopp said.
"I'm not too much concerned about records. We had a record at Dortmund and Bayern beat it the next season.
"I don't want to be boring. We just don't feel like that."
The European and World champions are now 41 games unbeaten in the league - just eight away from the 49-match English top-flight record set by Arsenal's 'Invincibles' across 2003 and 2004.
Matching that Arsenal team's achievement in going an entire league season without defeat is within Liverpool's reach, as is Manchester City's Premier League record of 100 points.
Liverpool's latest success on a chilly night in east London will be just a footnote when the full story of their likely title triumph is written, but they still managed to record another small piece of history.
They have now beaten all 19 of the other teams in the league at least once this season -- the first time the club have achieved that feat in the top-flight.
Told of the milestone, Klopp maintained his only motivation was to get the best from his team in each match, but he did stop to briefly salute the achievement.
"This game, it was not a brilliant performance. The difficulty tonight was to get the rhythm, keep the rhythm and stay concentrated. Their biggest chances came because we gave them away," he said.
"I trust these boys 100% with my kids, but they still made these ridiculous mistakes. It's completely normal that you don't always perform at the highest level.
"It is not a motivational problem for us. We are Liverpool, we have a proper history and everyone knows what we have to do to reach that.
"If it was easy to get this number of points other teams would have done it. It's just really incredibly difficult.
"If we reach any records we will take that when it happens."
West Ham manager David Moyes admitted Liverpool deserve their place among the Premier League's all-time great teams.
But, as a former boss of Liverpool's two greatest rivals, he unsurprisingly stopped short of anointing them the best English football has ever seen.
"They are as good as there has been at this moment in time. It's very difficult when you have been the manager of Everton and Manchester United to say that!" Moyes said.
"They are an excellent side. They have so many strings to their bow. But when you think of some of the great Manchester United and Arsenal teams of the past, it's difficult to judge them (as the best ever).
"Two years ago everyone was saying it was impossible to beat Manchester City."
More in Sport
-
'Retired' Lorenzo returns to Yamaha MotoGP team as test rider
-
Djokovic powers past Federer into Australian Open final
-
Federer fined $3,000 for swearing at Australian Open
-
Luus takes 6 as Proteas Women secure series whitewash
-
Athletics SA and SABC sign broadcast agreement
-
City lose to United but hang on to reach final
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.