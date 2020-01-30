'I should’ve pursued the case' - Mother of Aubrey Manaka's alleged rape victim
Aubrey Manaka was arrested in November last year in connection with the rape and murder of 21-year-old student Precious Ramabulana.
BOTLOKWA - A Limpopo mother whose child was raped allegedly by murder accused Aubrey Manaka said she regretted not pursuing the case against him after it was dropped by prosecutors.
Manaka was arrested in November last year in connection with the rape and murder of 21-year-old student Precious Ramabulana.
The Capricorn TVET college student was stabbed 52 times at her residence.
Eyewitness News spoke to two more families who say their loved ones were also sexually assaulted by Manaka and they’re are desperate for justice.
WATCH: 'If Precious wasn't killed, would you have come back for our case?' - Family of five-year-old
A mother has told EWN her then five-year-old daughter was raped, allegedly by Manaka.
He was arrested but the family never heard from the police again until last year when he was arrested for Ramabulana’s murder.
“When police came here, they didn’t find me but my mother. My mother asked them if Precious was not killed, would you have come for our case?”
The woman said when she heard what happened to Ramabulana she felt guilty.
“I think if we had followed up, maybe he wouldn’t have done this. But we had handed the matter over to police.”
Limpopo police said the case was withdrawn because they could not trace the complainant, but the matter will be placed back on the court roll on Thursday.
Another family in Nyakelani Village said Manaka raped their then 12-year-old daughter 2009. But because they couldn’t afford to travel long distances for his court hearings, they ended up dropping the case.
More in Local
-
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding for Thursday night
-
Gauteng Traffic Dept vows to clamp down on irresponsible motorists
-
Community threatens to act if Precious Ramabulana's killer released from prison
-
SAA to cancel low-demand flights
-
Police hunting mastermind behind Wanter Dlamini's rape, murder
-
Calls grow for SA govt to evacuate citizens from coronavirus epicentre, Wuhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.