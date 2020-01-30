'I should’ve pursued the case' - Mother of Aubrey Manaka's alleged rape victim

Aubrey Manaka was arrested in November last year in connection with the rape and murder of 21-year-old student Precious Ramabulana.

BOTLOKWA - A Limpopo mother whose child was raped allegedly by murder accused Aubrey Manaka said she regretted not pursuing the case against him after it was dropped by prosecutors.

Manaka was arrested in November last year in connection with the rape and murder of 21-year-old student Precious Ramabulana.

The Capricorn TVET college student was stabbed 52 times at her residence.

Eyewitness News spoke to two more families who say their loved ones were also sexually assaulted by Manaka and they’re are desperate for justice.

WATCH: 'If Precious wasn't killed, would you have come back for our case?' - Family of five-year-old

A mother has told EWN her then five-year-old daughter was raped, allegedly by Manaka.

He was arrested but the family never heard from the police again until last year when he was arrested for Ramabulana’s murder.

“When police came here, they didn’t find me but my mother. My mother asked them if Precious was not killed, would you have come for our case?”

The woman said when she heard what happened to Ramabulana she felt guilty.

“I think if we had followed up, maybe he wouldn’t have done this. But we had handed the matter over to police.”

Limpopo police said the case was withdrawn because they could not trace the complainant, but the matter will be placed back on the court roll on Thursday.

Another family in Nyakelani Village said Manaka raped their then 12-year-old daughter 2009. But because they couldn’t afford to travel long distances for his court hearings, they ended up dropping the case.