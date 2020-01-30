Hamilton yet to open contract negotiations with Mercedes
Mercedes want the Briton to stay but the situation has been clouded by uncertainty over Wolff’s own future and the German manufacturer’s commitment to a sport it has dominated for the past six years.
LONDON - Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he is yet to start talks with Mercedes to extend his contract beyond this year, despite media reports they had stalled already over wage demands.
The 35-year-old Briton denied the speculation in a post, subsequently deleted, on Instagram.
“FYI (Team principal) Toto (Wolff) and I have not even spoken about contract yet,” he said.
“Nothing is being negotiated currently, papers making up stories.”
Reports in Italy had suggested Hamilton was seeking $60 million a year.
Red Bull’s motorsport head Helmut Marko was then quoted by Autobild as saying only Ferrari would be willing to pay such an amount for a driver.
Ferrari said last year that chairman John Elkann had met Hamilton socially, fuelling speculation about a future move to the Italian team.
Hamilton’s last contract talks turned into something of a paddock saga, with the eventual announcement of a two-year extension in 2018 following months of speculation.
“I just kept delaying it. I had a contract in place so I didn’t feel like I had to rush,” the champion, who conducted his own negotiations, said at the time.
Hamilton’s future is already in the spotlight after Ferrari last month committed long-term to Monegasque youngster Charles Leclerc and Red Bull made sure Max Verstappen was locked in for four more years.
The pair are both considered Hamilton’s heirs apparent, and their contract extensions mark them out as the future of their respective teams, making a Hamilton move from Mercedes less likely.
The Briton, who joined Mercedes from McLaren at the end of 2012, gets on well with Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas and has said going elsewhere would not be an easy decision.
Mercedes want the Briton to stay but the situation has been clouded by uncertainty over Wolff’s own future and the German manufacturer’s commitment to a sport it has dominated for the past six years.
Ole Kaellenius, chief executive of parent Daimler, said on Wednesday that Mercedes were not preparing to leave Formula One, after reports that the matter would be discussed at the next board meeting.
Mercedes launch their new car on 14 February, with testing in Barcelona starting five days later.
The season opens in Australia on March 15 with Hamilton chasing several Formula One records, including Ferrari great and Mercedes predecessor Michael Schumacher’s 91 wins and seven titles.
More in Sport
-
Bruno Fernandes hails Ronaldo influence in Manchester United move
-
Dobson looking for strong start from Stormers in Super Rugby opener
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Kobe Bryant: Mourning his death, remembering his rape
-
'Retired' Lorenzo returns to Yamaha MotoGP team as test rider
-
Djokovic powers past Federer into Australian Open final
-
Federer fined $3,000 for swearing at Australian Open
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.