Gauteng Traffic Dept vows to clamp down on irresponsible motorists

The department said drivers continued to break the law at an alarming rate. In the latest incident, a speedster was handcuffed after clocking 228km/h in a 120km/h zone.

FILE: Gauteng traffic police officers are stopping motorists during roadblocks. Picture: EWN.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Traffic Department on Thursday said irresponsible road users would be arrested after 10 motorists were cornered for speeding in just the past 24 hours.

The department said drivers continued to break the law at an alarming rate. In the latest incident, a speedster was handcuffed after clocking 228km/h in a 120km/h zone.

The department’s spokesperson Obed Sibasa said: “Unacceptable and negative driver behaviour and attitude remains our challenge as some motorists continue to deliberately break the rules of the road by exceeding the speed limit.”

Excessive speeding came into sharp focus in recent weeks after a shocking video went viral on social media showing a Midrand man doing over 300km/h on a national highway. Phumlile Ncube was later tracked down at a funeral in Limpopo and arrested.

Sibasa said the suspect was expected back in court to face charges of negligent and reckless driving.

“The speedster is out on bail and he will be appearing in court as the matter was postponed to 13 March 2020.”

