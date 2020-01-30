Gauteng Traffic Dept vows to clamp down on irresponsible motorists
The department said drivers continued to break the law at an alarming rate. In the latest incident, a speedster was handcuffed after clocking 228km/h in a 120km/h zone.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Traffic Department on Thursday said irresponsible road users would be arrested after 10 motorists were cornered for speeding in just the past 24 hours.
The department’s spokesperson Obed Sibasa said: “Unacceptable and negative driver behaviour and attitude remains our challenge as some motorists continue to deliberately break the rules of the road by exceeding the speed limit.”
Excessive speeding came into sharp focus in recent weeks after a shocking video went viral on social media showing a Midrand man doing over 300km/h on a national highway. Phumlile Ncube was later tracked down at a funeral in Limpopo and arrested.
A man arrested for alleged reckless and negligent driving after posting a video of his vehicle driving at more than 300km/h has been granted bail by the Midrand Magistrate Court. Phumlile Ncube (36) was granted bail of R1000. He will be back in court on March 13. @MbalulaFikile pic.twitter.com/45m9syIp2U— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 27, 2020
Sibasa said the suspect was expected back in court to face charges of negligent and reckless driving.
“The speedster is out on bail and he will be appearing in court as the matter was postponed to 13 March 2020.”
