Family details how Precious Ramabulana’s alleged killer raped their child

Aubrey Manaka is expected back in the Molemole Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges of murder, rape and robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - Another family has spoken out about the man accused of raping and stabbing Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana, claiming he also attacked their child.

He is accused of stabbing Ramabulana 52 times.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Ramabulana’s home in December last year, he revealed that Manaka was not a first time offender.

Manaka’s previous rape case had been pending for over five years.

He was accused of attacking a five-year-old girl behind a police station.

WATCH: 'If Precious wasn't killed, would you have come back for our case?' - Family of five-year-old

The girl’s mother has told Eyewitness News a neighbour caught Manaka red-handed.

“The lady said he had undressed my daughter and she started crying. She (my daughter) wanted to run away and the lady screamed. The neighbours came out to help and we took him to the police.”

Manaka was arrested shortly after the rape, but the case went cold; a few months later, the child’s mother ran into him.

“I was shocked to see him. He even swore at me. I thought he was in prison. I don’t understand how he got out.”

Limpopo police said prosecutors had withdrawn the case because the complainant could not be traced.

They said it would be placed back on the roll on Thursday morning.