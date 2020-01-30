Eskom warns more load shedding likely
The power utility will be implementing stage two load shedding from 9pm this evening until 6am on Friday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that Thursday night's load shedding is a sign of things to come.
How to check your load shedding schedule
The utility cited system constraints and depleted emergency resources, saying it needed to replenish its pumped storage schemes and open gas turbines.
Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae: "The bigger problem is that our power generation units are not operating optimally and need to, going forward, maintain them a lot better, we need to have more planned maintenance and that means that we're likely to have more load shedding going forward."
Date: 30 January 2020
Date: 30 January 2020
Stage 2 loadshedding to be implemented from 21:00 to 06:00@News24 @IOL @ewnupdates @SABCNewsOnline @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @ukhozi_fm @METROFMSA @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/5s9bx5Zukn
City Power, though, has told Johannsburg customers not to worry as they will not be affected, at least for tonight.
In a statement released this evening, the power supplier said that it had extra capacity to help mitigate against load shedding.
However, it has urged customers to continue using water sparingly as its systems remained under pressure.
