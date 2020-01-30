Dobson looking for strong start from Stormers in Super Rugby opener
CAPE TOWN - Wales international Jamie Roberts will make his Stormers debut alongside 10 Springboks named in the matchday squad for the opening Super Rugby round encounter against the Hurricanes at Newlands on Saturday.
Roberts will start at inside centre, with fellow midfielder Rikus Pretorius, who is 12 years his junior, also set to make his Stormers debut from the replacements bench.
There are seven World Cup winners in the starting XV, with captain Siya Kolisi set to wear the No.8 jersey when he leads the team.
“We are very excited about the team that we are putting out this weekend and the potential for us to make a good start to the last season at Newlands," said coach John Dobson.
“We want to play the kind of rugby that will make our supporters smile and that starts on Saturday against the Hurricanes."
Stormers: 15. Dillyn Leyds, 14. Sergeal Petersen, 13. Ruhan Nel, 12. Jamie Roberts (Stormers debut), 11. Seabelo Senatla, 10. Damian Willemse, 9. Herschel Jantjies, 8. Siya Kolisi (c), 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6. Jaco Coetzee, 5. Chris van Zyl, 4. Salmaan Moerat, 3. Frans Malherbe, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 1. Steven Kitshoff.
Replacements: 16. Scarra Ntubeni, 17. Ali Vermaak, 18. Wilco Louw, 19. David Meihuizen, 20. Ernst van Rhyn, 21. Johan du Toit, 22. Godlen Masimla, 23. Rikus Pretorius (Stormers debut).
