Counselling for Riverlea High pupils, staff after teachers killed in crash
News of the accident which happened in Evaton on Sunday was shared with them on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Staff and pupils at Riverlea High School will be offered counselling after three of their teachers died in a car crash.
News of the accident, which happened in Evaton on Sunday, was shared with them on Wednesday.
The cause of the crash remains unclear.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who rushed to Riverlea High on Wednesday upon learning of the tragedy, said this was an extremely difficult time for the sector.
Clerence Davies is a grade 11 teacher at the school and said it would take a while to recover from the loss.
“It’s difficult to grasp because we were all together on Saturday when we met with the parents for a meeting. It’s the meeting we usually have when the school year starts.”
Staff will be given extra help with more teachers roped in to help with the academic programme.
WATCH: Riverlea High School staff left shocked by death of 3 teachers
