Cosatu on using workers’ pensions for SOEs: ‘It’s an investment, not a bailout’
The trade union federation said it wanted a special purpose vehicle to put together to include the UIF, PIC, Development Financing Institution and Development Bank to take over 50% of Eskom’s debt.
JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu said if workers’ pension funds were not used to help pluck Eskom out of a financial hole, then jobs would be lost, which would affect the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).
The trade union federation said it wanted a special purpose vehicle put together to include the UIF, Public Investment Corporation, Development Financing Institution and Development Bank of Southern Africa to take over 50% of Eskom’s debt.
That would amount to over R200 billion.
Cosatu’s proposal has been described as controversial and risky in some quarters. But the trade union federation’s Sizwe Pamla said, on the contrary, this would benefit workers.
‘It’s an investment, not a bailout.”
Pamla doesn’t believe the workers’ pension funds will be overly exposed, as there is no guarantee the money will be recovered.
“We created a plan and two federations are on board. They’ve all agreed that this is workable.”
He said workers’ pension funds must bail out SOEs only if there is a commitment that companies won’t be prioritised and that jobs won’t be lost.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.