Community threatens to act if Precious Ramabulana's killer released from prison
Aubrey Manaka made his second appearance in the Morebeng Magistrates Court on Thursday for allegedly raping and stabbing the Capricorn TVET College student 52 times in November last year.
MOREBENG - The Ramokgopa community in Limpopo has vowed to take the law into their own hands if Aubrey Manaka is released from prison for the alleged murder of 21-year-old Precious Ramabulana.
Manaka made his second appearance in the Morebeng Magistrates Court on Thursday for allegedly raping and stabbing the Capricorn TVET College student 52 times in November last year. He was also charged with raping a five-year-old girl.
Students from the college were at the entrance of the court chanting. They said Manaka should be released so they could “discipline him”.
Students from Capricorn TVET college waited anxiously to catch a glimpse of #AubreyManaka who is accused of brutally murdering #preciousramabulana. Another rape charge has been added and he will reappear on the 4th of February.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 30, 2020
Video: @ietskaylo. pic.twitter.com/c7vjytx5Wg
The college’s Ramokgopa campus Student Representative Council chairperson Wendy Matshela said prison was an inadequate punishment.
“Prisoners are too comfortable in prison, some of the inmates receive education and daily meals while they have committed serious crimes. I think the justice system must be relooked at,” she said.
The case was postponed to next Tuesday to allow the defense time to consult with Manaka.
WATCH: 'If Precious wasn't killed, would you have come back for our case?' - Family of five-year-old
