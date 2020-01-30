City of CT says hands tied over foreign nationals living in church

A group of foreign nationals have been living in and around a church in the city’s CBD for months.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s Mayor Dan Plato on Wednesday said the city was limited in what action it could take against a group of camping out in the city centre.

The City of Cape Town has gone to court to try to move them.

Plato said police and national government once again proved of no help to the city.

He said their powers were limited to act against the group who lived in Greenmarket Square.

“The City of Cape Town cannot be held responsible for this situation alone. I tried to engage them, and they refused to engage the mayor or the Department of Home Affairs.”

Plato said they had offered voluntary reintegration for the foreign nationals, but this was refused.

For now, all the city can do is wait for the court outcome before it can act to resolve the situation.