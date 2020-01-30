Calls grow for SA govt to evacuate citizens from coronavirus epicentre, Wuhan
Nearly 60 million people are under partial or full lockdowns in cities in China as the Wuhan coronavirus continued to spread across Asia and the rest of the world.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, have expressed frustration about government’s lack of evacuation plans from the city.
At least 170 people are dead and more than 7,000 cases were confirmed in mainland China. Several countries, including the US and Japan, flew hundreds of their citizens out of the city.
Rosemary Viljoen said her husband was stuck in a hotel in Wuhan and desperately wanted to come back home.
“I am very worried and our extended family is extremely emotional, we have highs and lows because we are not able to get any measure of when they will be allowed back home. We have different responses from the government,” she said.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday said he received information from Chinese authorities that there was no need to evacuate South Africans living in the city.
Meanwhile, Sudan said it suspected that two of its citizens who returned to the country from China were infected with the coronavirus.
One of the pair had been in the region of the Chinese city of Wuhan.
WATCH: Coronavirus update: What we know so far
