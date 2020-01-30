Athletics SA and SABC sign broadcast agreement

The agreement will see the SABC producing and broadcasting marathons, track, field and road running events.

JOHANNESBURG - Athletics South Africa (ASA) and the South African Broadcasting Corporation have announced an agreement to broadcast athletics games.

The agreement, signed at the SABC in Auckland Park on Wednesday, will see the public broadcaster producing and broadcasting marathons, track, field and road running events. Some of the marathons that SABC and ASA will bring to South Africans include the Cape Town Marathon, Two Oceans Marathon, Nelson Mandela Marathon and Comrades Marathon.

Some of the coverage in track and field include ASA Twizza Super School Series 3 – Grand Finale, Twizza ASA U16, U18 (youth) and U20 (junior) T&F Championships, incorporating the SASA National High School; LSEN & Deaf School Championships, ASA Athletix Grand Prix Series, 3Sixty Life & Sizwe Medical ASA Senior T&F + Combined Events & 50km National Championships and others.

"We would like to thank the group chief executive officer and the chief operations officer of the SABC for working tirelessly with ASA to safeguard the success of the deal between the two parties," Aleck Skhosana, president of Athletics South Africa said.

"The success of this partnership will return athletics to its deserved status of visibility, giving athletes and the rest of the athletics family this exposure".

COO at the SABC Ian Plaatjes added: "As a public service broadcaster, the SABC plays a pivotal role to facilitate social cohesion by providing a wide range of programming, which includes broadcasting sports of national interest. This partnership cements our continuous efforts to work with various stakeholders in fulfilling our mandate".