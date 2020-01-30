ANC: Party's land expropriation proposals not endorsed by Parly committee
At its recent party lekgotla, the ANC proposed that powers to expropriate land and determine compensation should lie with the Cabinet and the minister of land reform, instead of with the courts.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament has moved to clarify that the party’s recent proposals on land expropriation have not been endorsed by the ad hoc committee examining the issue.
The committee is looking at initiating and introducing legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution.
It met on Thursday for the first time this year to discuss the committee programme on provincial public hearings.
This put the governing party squarely in the firing line.
But committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said that this was merely a proposal and it had not been endorsed by the committee.
"We have not endorsed anybody's submission, we only called on all political parties to make submissions, so nobody should think that this committee is giving preferential treatment to any political party."
The committee, which starts public hearings next month, has also agreed to extend the time for written submissions until the end of February.
