'You’re fragile assets of your parents': Former teachers remember Mpianzi
Enock Mpianzi’s parents, peers and former classmates from Brixton Primary paid their final respects at an emotional memorial service on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Enock Mpianzi’s former teachers said they hoped his tragic death would lead to a change in the way school excursions are managed.
Mpianzi’s parents, peers and former classmates from Brixton Primary paid their final respects at an emotional memorial service on Tuesday.
WATCH: Lesufi: Go well Enock, go well my son, go well my learner
The teenager drowned during an orientation camp in the North West, which was organised by his school, Parktown Boys' High.
Pupils dressed in Parktown Boys’ black and red uniform lowered their heads as they heard Mpianzi's mother cry for her son as she entered the school hall.
Mpianzi’s brother, Mordecai, gave a touching tribute.
“My brother was a very joyful and social person. He had many friends and liked being surrounded by positivity. This is why he smiled in most of his pictures.”
Mpianzi's former teacher Modipa Xaba also said her final goodbyes.
“I pray that this will change the way schools handle children. You’re not chalk or a smartboard. You’re very fragile assets of your parents.”
The teenager will be laid to rest at the weekend.
GALLERY: Tears and tributes at Enock Mpianzi memorial
