'Who made you Africa’s spokesperson?' Twitter users react to Motsepe’s apology

The African Rainbow Minerals CEO made the comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week after a dinner organised by Trump.

Patrice Motsepe. Picture: GovernmentZA/Flickr
Patrice Motsepe. Picture: GovernmentZA/Flickr
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG – There’s been mixed reaction to businessman Patrice Motsepe's apology for telling US President Donald Trump that Africa loves him.

The billionaire has released a statement, saying he acknowledges he didn't have the right to express that view.

The African Rainbow Minerals CEO made the comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week after a dinner organised by Trump.

Many questioned where he got the authority to speak on behalf of Africa and why he “lied to Trump”.

In an apology statement on Tuesday, the businessman acknowledges he had no right to speak on behalf of anyone except himself.

But he justified the comments, saying they were aimed at encouraging discussions between the Trump administration and African leaders.

Some South Africans have weighed in on the apology.

Many people say Motsepe has demonstrated leadership after apologising, however, are adamant he was wrong.

Timeline

