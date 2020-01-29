White House bars Bolton book release over 'top secret' material

The National Security Council said after a preliminary review of the manuscript - a vetting process applied to any White House employees writing books - that it contained 'significant amounts of classified information'.

WASHINGTON - The White House on Wednesday said that former national security advisor John Bolton cannot publish in its current form a book reportedly containing explosive evidence concerning President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

The National Security Council said after a preliminary review of the manuscript - a vetting process applied to any White House employees writing books - that it contained "significant amounts of classified information'.

"Some of this information is at the TOP SECRET level," the NSC said in a letter to Bolton's lawyer Charles Cooper, adding that "the manuscript may not be published or otherwise disclosed without the deletion of this classified information."