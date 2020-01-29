Western Cape records 23% drop in festive season road fatalities

The fatalities were down from the 207 deaths recorded over the previous period.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Wednesday announced that 160 people were killed on the province’s roads between 1 December 2019 and 16 January 2020.

While it was a grim statistic, it was a 23% drop in road fatalities.

Madikizela said despite the drop, it was still worrying.

“People still continue to drive under the influence of alcohol, they speed and drive without wearing a seat belt. They also still drive cars that are unroadworthy and these are the things that are contributing to road accidents,” he said.

More than 490 people were arrested for drunk driving and 35 motorists were arrested for trying to bribe traffic officers.