Weinstein demanded threesome from aspiring actress, trial hears
The ex-Miramax boss said he had asked the same of Charlize Theron, Salma Hayek and Uma Thurman, accuser Dawn Dunning told the New York court.
NEW YORK - Former Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein demanded a threesome from an aspiring actress in return for movie roles, his rape and sexual assault trial heard Wednesday.
There is no suggestion that any of the three actresses ever acquiesced to the alleged request.
Dunning, 40, testified that she first met Weinstein when she was waitressing at a New York nightclub in 2004.
In spring 2005, he invited her to discuss possible film projects at a hotel suite where he sexually assaulted her, she said.
Weinstein stuck his hand up her skirt and tried to put his fingers in her vagina, Dunning recalled, on the sixth day of testimony.
"I just kind of froze and stood up. He apologised and said it wouldn't happen again," she said.
Weinstein, 67, faces life imprisonment if convicted of predatory assault charges related to actress Jessica Mann and former production assistant Mimi Haleyi.
Dunning is one of four other women taking the stand to bolster the prosecution's case.
She said that two weeks after Weinstein allegedly assaulted her she agreed to meet him in a hotel lobby to discuss a role.
A female assistant took her to a suite upstairs. There, wearing just a bathrobe, Weinstein said she could have the part if she had sex with him and his assistant.
"When I started laughing he started being really angry he said, 'You're never going to make it,'" said Dunning, adding that she stopped acting soon after.
During cross-examination, defence attorney Arthur Aidala quizzed Dunning about why she agreed to meet Weinstein a second time if he had assaulted her during their previous meeting.
