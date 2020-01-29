View all in Latest
WC residents urged to lodge complaints over trains by Thursday

The province’s police ombudsman has been tasked with investigating the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) apparent inability to address the crisis.

Lobby group #UniteBehind, along with frustrated train commuters, marched to Cape Town station demanding that Metrorail cleans up its act. Picture: EWN
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape residents have until Thursday to lodge complaints about alleged police inefficiencies in preventing attacks on rail infrastructure.

The province’s police ombudsman has been tasked with investigating the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) apparent inability to address the crisis.

If criminals are not making off with infrastructure, they're setting fire to coaches, leaving thousands of commuters in the lurch.

The Western Cape Community Safety Department’s Cayla Murray said: “Our railway infrastructure is on the verge of collapse. This past weekend another train was alight between Kentemade and Century City. Solutions must be found, and perpetrators must be arrested.”

