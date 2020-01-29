SA adequately prepared for coronavirus, case detected in Zambia - Mkhize

The virus has spread to more than 15 countries since it emerged out of Wuhan late last year, although all the 132 confirmed fatalities have so far been in China.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday said there was a coronavirus case detected in Zambia and that South Africa was closely monitoring all cases.

"So far, no case reported in South Africa. Screening has been intensified at all ports of entry. As the busiest airport in Africa, special measures have been introduced in OR Tambo International Airport where travellers on direct aircraft from China are required to complete a questionnaire for possible contact tracing."

The minister is briefing the media on the country’s preparedness to detect, manage and contain any threat of novel coronavirus entering the country.

He is joined by the World Health Organisation, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) officials and the Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi in Johannesburg.

He said the country was adequately prepared to deal with any cases of coronavirus and that officials are in communication with the Chinese government.

"The government of the People’s Republic of China has reassured us that there is no evidence to support the necessity to evacuate foreign nationals living in Wuhan City."

The virus has spread to more than 15 countries since it emerged out of Wuhan late last year, although all the 132 confirmed fatalities have so far been in China.

It’s also been confirmed that a family in the United Arab Emirates been diagnosed with a case of the coronavirus.

The family had arrived from China’s central city of Wuhan.

The UAE is a major air transport hub with its Dubai International Airport ranked the world's third busiest and the hub of Emirates airline.

WATCH LIVE: Minister Mkhize on SA's response to Coronavirus