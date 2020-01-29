View all in Latest
Go

Van Straaten: Kings will have a different approach to Cheetahs match

The Southern Kings fell short over the weekend, following a last-minute 30-31 defeat to South African rivals, the Cheetahs in Port Elizabeth.

Southern Kings assistant coach Braam van Straaten during a training session. Picture: Braam van Straaten
Southern Kings assistant coach Braam van Straaten during a training session. Picture: Braam van Straaten
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - The Southern Kings will be looking to turn the tables when they visit the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein in their Pro14 clash on Saturday.

The Kings fell short over the weekend, following a last-minute 30-31 defeat to South African rivals, the Cheetahs in Port Elizabeth.

Assistant coach Braam van Straaten said that last week's loss has been hurting and that they had no one but themselves to blame.

Van Straaten came to the Port Elizabeth based side with a wealth of experience last year, not only as a former player but as a defence and kicking specialist.

He was previously the kicking coach of the Australian national team.

"It has been hurting the whole week - I've probably had the worst weekend of my life. I'm a very proud individual and I do believe everybody in this group is... we want to go out every week and get better," said van Straaten.

"It's not about winning but we want to run our race and prepare as much as we can.

"For us, it's about getting the guys up for it week in, week out. Sometimes you don't get what you want but these guys have moved forward and we would like to see performs anywhere we go. Sometimes you have to learn and we are trying to force the boat and try to get the people to learn quicker. I've been here five months, I've seen an incredible growth to every individual, the way they go about their thing and the way they prepare."

