Unisa lecturers, admin staff strike for 9% wage increase

Unisa management said this strike, coupled with the ongoing demonstration by the South African Union of Students, has affected registrations for the 2020 academic year.

Picture: Unisa Facebook page
Picture: Unisa Facebook page
one day ago

DURBAN - Lecturers and admin staff at Unisa are on strike over salaries. They’re demanding a 9% increase, but the university is offering 6%.

Unisa management on Tuesday said this strike, coupled with the ongoing demonstration by the South African Union of Students, has affected registrations for the 2020 academic year.

Meanwhile, in Durban, student leaders at Unisa have criticised the strike, accusing employees of being selfish.

SRC president Lungile Nhlenyama said: “They are striking for a salary increase. Their concern is money, not what’s best for the students.”

Nehawu's Khaya Xaba said they’d meet with the South African Union of Students on Tuesday.

“We are meeting with the union so that they can brief us on what they’re planning and why.”

Timeline

