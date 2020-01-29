Unisa lecturers, admin staff strike for 9% wage increase
Unisa management said this strike, coupled with the ongoing demonstration by the South African Union of Students, has affected registrations for the 2020 academic year.
DURBAN - Lecturers and admin staff at Unisa are on strike over salaries. They’re demanding a 9% increase, but the university is offering 6%.
Unisa management on Tuesday said this strike, coupled with the ongoing demonstration by the South African Union of Students, has affected registrations for the 2020 academic year.
Meanwhile, in Durban, student leaders at Unisa have criticised the strike, accusing employees of being selfish.
SRC president Lungile Nhlenyama said: “They are striking for a salary increase. Their concern is money, not what’s best for the students.”
Nehawu's Khaya Xaba said they’d meet with the South African Union of Students on Tuesday.
“We are meeting with the union so that they can brief us on what they’re planning and why.”
Majola says this morning’s protests were caused by challenges in the registration of students with historic debt. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/6fsk957fJE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 27, 2020
More in Local
-
Gauteng Traffic Dept vows to clamp down on irresponsible motorists
-
Community threatens to act if Precious Ramabulana's killer released from prison
-
SAA to cancel low-demand flights
-
Police hunting mastermind behind Wanter Dlamini's rape, murder
-
Calls grow for SA govt to evacuate citizens from coronavirus epicentre, Wuhan
-
SAUS calls for extension of universities’ registration deadlines
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.