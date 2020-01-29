UKZN security officers flee as students ‘set building alight’

Police have opened a case of arson and public violence following the incident.

JOHANNESBURG - A building at the University of KwaZulu-Natal has been set on fire allegedly by students.

Police have opened a case of arson and public violence following the incident on Wednesday.

The police’s Jay Naicker said the situation was tense at the university’s Westville and Howard college campuses, but police were monitoring the demonstrations.

“It’s alleged that this morning at 1 am, security guards spotted about 600 students who approached the security officers' building. The security officers fled the scene. They returned a short while later and found all of the windows broken and their building had been set on fire.”

Student leaders at the institution have told Eyewitness News that students have made several demands, including the cancellation of historic debt.