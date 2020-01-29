Tiger Brands CEO to retire, CFO takes helm

Mac Dougall has headed Tiger Brands since 2016 and will exit the company on 31 March to ensure a smooth handover, the maker of Jungle Oats and Tastic rice said in a statement.

JOHANNESBURG - Tiger Brands Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Mac Dougall will retire on 31 January, having reached the company’s mandatory retirement age of 63, South Africa’s leading food producer said on Wednesday.

Mac Dougall has headed Tiger Brands since 2016 and will exit the company on 31 March to ensure a smooth handover, the maker of Jungle Oats and Tastic rice said in a statement.

Chief Financial Officer Noel Doyle will take over the role from 1 February.