Student's car torched at UKZN’s Howard College campus during protests

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police on Wednesday said that a student’s vehicle was set alight during protests at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)’s Howard College Campus. Four students were arrested.

That was the second reported arson attack at the institution on the same day.

#WATCH: #UKZNProtests #NationalShutdown



A #UKZN student’s parked vehicle has been torched. The police say protesting students at the institution are responsible for the arson attack, which took place this afternoon. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/f0zIaXUjdT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2020

It was alleged that in early hours of Wednesday morning, dozens of protesting students set a building alight on its Westville Campus.

The UKZN was gripped by violent protests at its Westville and Howard College campuses since the beginning of the week. The institution’s Howard College was the most volatile and registration was suspended.

Students EWN has spoken to claim they have been asked to come to the institution to register without confirmation of accommodation. Those who come from areas far from Durban say they’ve resolved to camp at the SRC offices. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/QGXPShwOpl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2020

UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said the registration process was going ahead at the other four campuses.

“Students are registering at our Westville Campus, Edgewood Campus, Pietermaritzburg Campus, and the Medical School is probably already registered because they have a special registration for the medical cohort,” he said.



Bodrick said the university had contingency plans to quell the violence and was working on a long-term solution to the impasse.

But, the Student Representative Council’s Mphathi Majola said the protests would continue until the university allowed all students to register regardless of their historical debt.