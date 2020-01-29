SAPS probe case of reckless driving after accident leaves 19 pupils injured
It's understood the scholar transport they were travelling-in overturned in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of negligent and reckless driving after a crash that left 19 pupils injured.
It's understood the scholar transport they were travelling in overturned in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday morning.
Public Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the children aged between seven and 12 were taken to hospital.
“We visited the hospital where the kids were admitted and the report we are getting is that there are five children are admitted and the other kids have been checked and it seems like only five have sustained injuries that require that they be admitted.”
More in Local
-
Gauteng Traffic Dept vows to clamp down on irresponsible motorists
-
Community threatens to act if Precious Ramabulana's killer released from prison
-
SAA to cancel low-demand flights
-
Police hunting mastermind behind Wanter Dlamini's rape, murder
-
Calls grow for SA govt to evacuate citizens from coronavirus epicentre, Wuhan
-
SAUS calls for extension of universities’ registration deadlines
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.