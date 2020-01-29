SAPS probe case of reckless driving after accident leaves 19 pupils injured

It's understood the scholar transport they were travelling-in overturned in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of negligent and reckless driving after a crash that left 19 pupils injured.

Public Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the children aged between seven and 12 were taken to hospital.

“We visited the hospital where the kids were admitted and the report we are getting is that there are five children are admitted and the other kids have been checked and it seems like only five have sustained injuries that require that they be admitted.”