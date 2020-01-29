Salga welcomes MEC Maile’s decision to overturn suspensions of DA councillors
Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile last week suspended City of Tshwane Speaker Katlego Mathebe and former Johannesburg Speaker Vasco da Gama accusing them of abusing their office and being constitutional delinquents.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) on Wednesday welcomed Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile’s decision to rescind the suspensions of two Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors calling his initial move drastic.
The MEC last week suspended City of Tshwane Speaker Katlego Mathebe and former Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama accusing them of abusing their office and being constitutional delinquents.
But in an unexpected move on Monday, Maile revoked the suspensions saying that the matter would be dealt with at council level.
Salga said it called a meeting with Maile as it was concerned by his initial decision to suspend the two DA councillors. It said it was pleased to learn from the MEC during that gathering that he had decided to revoke the suspensions.
The association said it hoped the rules of council would be applied when dealing with the matter further.
“In light of this decision, Salga anticipates that council processes will unfold. We appreciate the efforts taken by the MEC to meet and engage with Salga and in light of the decision taken by the MEC to rescind the suspension of the two councillors, that the due processes of council will be applied and further decisions to be taken should be informed by the council processes of the municipalities,” said Salga Gauteng chairperson councillor Busisiwe Modisakeng.
More in Politics
-
MPs extend deadline for public comment on land expropriation legislation
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: Save the country or your political party?
-
Salga 'happy' with Maile’s decision to rescind DA councillors' suspensions
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: This is why SA needs to explore the grey
-
Cosatu: Use workers' pension funds to bail out Eskom
-
Mitchells Plain to host WC Premier Alan Winde’s Sopa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.