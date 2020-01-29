SA teacher living in Wuhan urges govt to help evacuate its citizens
The coronavirus that originated in the Chinese city had already claimed the lives of 132 people.
CAPE TOWN - A South African English teacher living in Wuhan, China, said on Wednesday that she had not stepped outside her home in seven days.
The coronavirus that originated in the Chinese city had already claimed the lives of more than 170 people. It was reported that more than 6,000 people were infected with the virulent.
• Timeline of discovery and spread of coronavirus
Clinical signs and symptoms of the infection are fever and a cough with a few patients also presenting with difficulty in breathing.
Amy Pittaway said they were not able to return home as travelling in the city had basically ground to a halt.
“We’ve been trying and pleading with the South African government to get us evacuated because public transport has been shut down and grounded,” she said.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday said his Chinese counterpart had allayed any fears that South Africans living in Wuhan were in danger of contracting the coronavirus.
WATCH: Minister of Health says SA is on high alert for coronavirus
More in Local
-
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding for Thursday night
-
Gauteng Traffic Dept vows to clamp down on irresponsible motorists
-
Community threatens to act if Precious Ramabulana's killer released from prison
-
SAA to cancel low-demand flights
-
Police hunting mastermind behind Wanter Dlamini's rape, murder
-
Calls grow for SA govt to evacuate citizens from coronavirus epicentre, Wuhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.