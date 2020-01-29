SA teacher living in Wuhan urges govt to help evacuate its citizens

CAPE TOWN - A South African English teacher living in Wuhan, China, said on Wednesday that she had not stepped outside her home in seven days.

The coronavirus that originated in the Chinese city had already claimed the lives of more than 170 people. It was reported that more than 6,000 people were infected with the virulent.

Clinical signs and symptoms of the infection are fever and a cough with a few patients also presenting with difficulty in breathing.

Amy Pittaway said they were not able to return home as travelling in the city had basically ground to a halt.

“We’ve been trying and pleading with the South African government to get us evacuated because public transport has been shut down and grounded,” she said.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday said his Chinese counterpart had allayed any fears that South Africans living in Wuhan were in danger of contracting the coronavirus.

