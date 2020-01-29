Riverlea High School staff, pupils in mourning after 3 teachers killed in crash

The area where pupils usually play - which is a parking lot merged with a basketball court - is filled with colleagues, staff from other schools and community members who’ve come to offer their condolences.

JOHANNESBURG - Officials and pupils at Riverlea High School are mourning the deaths of three teachers who perished in a car crash.

Not much is known about the cause of the accident but it is understood that the three were traveling in a car owned by one of the teachers on Sunday.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who was informed on Wednesday, has already met with officials at the school, while pupils have been sent home for the day.

The school grounds are practically deserted now.

Ntombi Khomo is a former head of department at the school. She said this was a major blow.

"Three young educators, it's a loss... intelligent, hard-working educators... we never anticipated something like this."

Officials from the Gauteng Education Department are expected to provide clarity in a briefing about what led to the teachers' deaths.