Riverlea High learned of car crash after teachers failed to show for work
The three teachers died on Sunday but details of the accident remain unclear.
RIVERLEA -The Riverlea High School on Wednesday said it only established what happened to three teachers who were killed in a car crash after they did not show up for work this week.
The trio died on Sunday but details of the accident remain unclear. The Department of Basic Education was informed on Wednesday after which, MEC Panyaza Lesufi rushed to the school.
Staff and pupils have reacted with shock and were sent home early.
School grounds are practically empty at #RiverleaHigh - with classes dismissed early today. Pupils have been sent home after being informed about the passing of three teachers who perished in an accident on Sunday. AN pic.twitter.com/o9UBf2zO1R— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2020
Principal Ashley Harris said it took several days to ascertain what happened: “It’s my first year of being a principal at this school and I’m still in shock.”
Pupils and staff who did not go home early have spoken fondly about the deceased, praising their work.
The school is planning a memorial service for the trio, after consulting with their families.
